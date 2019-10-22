Tuesday October 22, 2019 - Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, is on the list of Governors who are being investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for stealing public money.





Sonko is accused of pocketing Sh 20 million in kickbacks when he awarded a company a garbage tender worth Sh 398 million.





Although the Governor has often claimed that he is innocent, President Uhuru Kenyatta believes the city boss is as guilty as charged.





Uhuru demonstrated this on Sunday during Mashujaa Day celebrations, when he ordered his security not to let the Nairobi County boss seat near him.





The flashy Governor made a quiet entry with his entourage and sat a distance away from where the other Governors including Mombasa’s Hassan Joho, Amason Kingi of Kilifi, Salim Mvurya of Kwale and Tana River’s Dadho Godhana were seated.





Uhuru is on record saying that he will not tolerate or help out leaders facing corruption charges, noting that they should carry their own cross “as no one will be there to help those who will be found culpable.”





“No one will be there to help you.”





“Those days where you could make calls seeking help are over.”





“The phones have now been switched off.”





“You will have to remove yourself from your own mess,” Uhuru said two months ago while flagging off Kenya’s first shipment of crude oil.



