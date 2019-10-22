Tuesday October 22, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, steered clear of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) debate during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Mombasa, with the Head of State praising those who have made sacrifices to make Kenya great.





In a deeply conciliatory speech during the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Mombasa, Uhuru condemned corrupt leaders and praised State agencies and the Media for sustaining the war against graft.





"A shujaa does not pick soft but wrong options.”





“They are the judges and magistrates, who faithfully and expeditiously discharge their oath of office without cowering in the face of the power and ill-gotten wealth of corruption suspects.”





"They are the investigators and prosecutors who brave intimidation and reject inducements so as to bring the corrupt and other criminals to face justice.”





"I honour and commend all the journalists who play their proper role as the Fourth Estate, reporting fearlessly by speaking truth to power while rejecting brown-envelope journalism and the allure of sensationalism," he said.





He said all Kenyans who pay taxes and refuse to give or receive bribes are heroes and heroines.





Uhuru and Dr Ruto avoided the BBI debate even as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho tried to nudge them to the discourse.





Raila had said that the BBI was unstoppable and urged Kenyans to support it because it will end politics of exclusion and foster unity in the country.





As he welcomed Ruto to speak, Joho said he hoped Ruto would support the handshake and BBI but the DP snubbed him.



