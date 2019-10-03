Thursday October 3, 2019 - A senior State House official ordered the release of 48 containers of poisonous oil from Malaysia that the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) had said is harmful and can cause different types of cancer if consumed by humans.





KEBS had impounded the oil in May 2018 arguing that the oil lacked Vitamin A which is a requirement for all oils imported into the country.





However, the owner of the poisonous oil compromised Head of Public Service, Joseph Kinyua, who ordered KEBS to release the oil into the market.





“Kebs is in receipt of a letter from the Head of Public Service dated July 18 on the above captioned subject (release of impounded edible oil cargo)…...”





“The purpose of this letter is to request for your concurrence for KEBs to release the compliant edible oil shipments based on the results of analysis and to enable us comply with the contents of the letter.’’ KEBs stated.





Upon receiving the letter KEBS contacted Trade Cabinet Secretary, Peter Munya who ordered for the release of the poisonous oil imported to Kenya by Palmtop Vegeoils Products.



