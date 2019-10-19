Saturday October 19, 2019 -The DP's wife took to social media on Saturday, October 19 to announce that she had officially opened the annual Cross Stitch International Exhibition that began at the Safaricom Michael Joseph Center.





Cross Stitching is an art of sewing handmade items and also involves artwork. It's a passion that saw her bring other women on-board including inmates from Langata Women's Prison, persons living with disabilities and albinos.





The DP's wife revealed that proceeds from artworks would be used to support needy women.





During the exhibition, priced pieces were auctioned and the proceeds directed towards supporting the aforementioned women.





"Cross stitching is one of my long-time hobbies. I was greatly honored to witness a special auction of the priced pieces.”





"I invite as many Kenyans to engage with the project, enjoy and purchase priceless pieces at the exhibition that is open until Tuesday, October 22," Rachel posted on Facebook.





Rachel revealed the details of her passion for art during an interview in 2018, noting that she has personally produced interesting art over the years since 1997.





"I discovered a passion for arts through my mother years ago. She was an accomplished artist and I wondered whether it was possible to frame her works and preserve them," Rachel stated.





Between 1997 and 2010, she dedicated the last few hours of each day to stitching which saw her produce a great number of artworks.





"The beauty of cross-stitches is that once you start stitching, you want to see the end results. The pieces range from Ksh 3,000 and the biggest piece that we have sold is Ksh 700,000," the DP's wife revealed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



