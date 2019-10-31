Thursday October 31, 2019 - The ODM party has put Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on notice over claims of an imminent electoral malpractice in Kibra by-election.





In a statement by Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, the party accused IEBC of presiding over an alleged transfer of voters from one polling station to the other without informing those affected.





Besides, Raila Odinga’s party accused IEBC of providing an incomplete voters’ register with missing names and ID numbers of voters.





In that regard, Sifuna ordered the immediate release of the register, further threatening to storm IEBC offices if their demands were not met.





"We demand that the commission immediately provides us with a proper voter register, with all the details as required in law for verification and certification by the people, to avert disenfranchisement of any voter," he stated.





"That in the event they fail to do so within the next 24 hours, we shall be marching to their offices to obtain the same, given the short time left to the election," the party threatened.





He asked the electoral body to address the issue of missing names, transfer of voters from one polling station to another and the addition of new voters into the register.





According to ODM, 19,200 names had been removed from the Kibra register, while 10,040 new names had been added to it.





They further alleged that 3,812 people had been transferred from their polling stations without their knowledge.



