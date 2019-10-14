Monday October 14, 2019 -Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's wife, Ida Odinga, sent a stern warning to leaders she claimed were using former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's name to earn supporters.





Speaking during the homecoming party of nominated Siaya MCA Andrew Omwende, on Sunday, Ida narrowed down on Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi whose allies had urged her to support him for the Siaya gubernatorial seat in the 2022 elections.





She explained that her family would not impose the name of a leader but would leave all contenders to prove their worth to voters and whoever won the nominations would be endorsed by the party.





Using the Kibra mini-poll as an example, Ida added that the party would not allow rigging during its primaries.





“Those in leadership and are still hoping to seek higher positions or get re-elected must not bank their hopes on us to endorse them but should see to it that the services they are currently delivering have great impact on the electorate, who shall consider their next bids through voting.”





“The era of endorsing nonperforming politicians to take up leadership [positions] against the wishes of the electorate is over," stated Ida.





"Anybody interested in senator, governor, MP, women rep or MCA seats must implement services that interest voters for their verdict at the ballot box will be final,” she added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



