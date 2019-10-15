Tuesday October 15, 2019 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s son, Raila Odinga Jnr, is among millions of Kenyans who have shared their thoughts on the appointment of former Othaya MP, Mary Wambui, as the chairperson of the National Employment Authority (NEA).





In a Gazette notice dated October 14th, President Uhuru Kenyatta through Labour CS, Ukur Yattani, appointed Wambui as the chairperson of such an important docket.





“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 10 (1) (a) of the National Employment Authority Act, the Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection appoints—Mary Wambui Munene to be the Chairperson of the National Employment Authority, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 14th October 2019,” part of the notice reads.





Following her appointment, Odinga Jnr took to social media and mocked the appointment.





“Am I the only person who's never heard of National Employment Authority?”





“Before I start to complain about the chair appointment, (like a good KOT) just what do they do? Honestly,” Jnr wrote.





NEA was formed pursuant to the National Employment Authority Act of 2016.





Its mandate entails receiving full details of all employees from employers in the country with regard to the adherence of the Employment Act No. 11 of 2007.



