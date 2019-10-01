Tuesday October 1, 2019 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, is among senior leaders who reacted to the Mombasa Likoni Channel accident where a mother and her child drowned when their vehicle plunged into the Indian Ocean.





Videos circulated showed their grey saloon car floating half-way on the ocean as it sunk within seconds amid screams from onlookers.





The video showed a Good Samaritan trying to swim with a rope to tie on the vehicle, but this ended in futility as the car was completely submerged.





Kenya Ferry Services confirmed on Tuesday that the vehicle plunged 60 metres deep and Kenya Navy has no equipment and capability to remove bodies submerged beyond 30 metres.





Following, KFS’ statement, Raila through his Communication Director, Philip Etale, mocked Kenya Navy officers claiming that they are only good at saluting the president and eating beef from AFCO.





“For the first time in the history of our country, the Kenya Navy will give the national Salute to the President during this year’s Mashujaa Day to be marked at the Mama Ngina Waterfront on 20th of this month. Kenya Navy has the best divers in the region,” Etale mocked Kenya Navy.



