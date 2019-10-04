Friday October 4, 2019 -Details have emerged that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga influenced the appointment of former Isiolo MP Tiya Galgalo as National Lands Commission member to the utter disappointment of Deputy President William Ruto.





MPs voted on Wednesday to retain Galgalo's name weeks after Parliament standoff over alleged tax evasion by the former Tourism executive in Isiolo County Government.





Sources indicate that it was Raila who met ODM legislators on Tuesday and asked them to vote for Galgalo, who faced rejection from a group of MPs allied to DP William Ruto.





Suna East MP Junet Mohamed was tasked to whip all Kieleweke team members in Parliament, a move that saw 114 voting for while 70 voting against her.





Ms Galgalo was found not to have paid her income taxes for two years- 2017/2018. At the time of her vetting, Ms Galgalo served as Tourism Executive in Isiolo County Government.





“The taxman has told us that she did not pay her income taxes for the two years. As a committee, we have no otherwise but to recommend that her nomination be rejected because the taxman has spoken,” a committee member, who spoke in confidence said.





Among those who opposed included Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Gideon Keter (nominated), Soipan Tuya (Narok County MP), Alice Wahome (Kandara), William Cheptumo (Baringo Central), Caleb Kositany (Soy), Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu), David ole Sankok (Nominated).





Others are Robert Pukose (Endebes), David Gikaria (Nakuru East), Gladys Boss Shollei (Uasin Gishu County MP), Rehema Jaldesa (Isiolo County MP), Nelson Koech (Belgut), Jane Kihara (Naivasha), Dan Wanyama (Webuye West), Cornelly Serem (Aldai), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani) John Waluke (Sirisia) and Joseph Limo (Kipkelion East).





Galgalo will now serve with seven others as members of NLC for six years non-renewable term. City lawyer Otachi Bw'Omanwa was appointment chairman of the committee.





