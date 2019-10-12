Saturday October 12, 2019

-New details have emerged over how late Miriam Kigenda tried to save her 4 year old daughter, Amanda Mutheu when their car drowned into the Indian Ocean 14 days ago.





According to photos shared by Kenya Navy, Miriam and Amanda died a harrowing death, locked in a tight embrace.

The two were found embraced in the back seat of their five-seater Toyota ISIS car.





Detectives from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the two were flung backwards by the violent motion as the car drowned.





Reports also indicate that they had tried to find an exit place through the back windowpane after they desperately moved to the back seat to salvage their lives.





The corpses were found to be in a fairly decomposing but identifiable state and were taken to Jocham Hospital mortuary in Mombasa.





Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna stated the bodies of the deceased would be handed over to the police by the military so that due process can be followed.



