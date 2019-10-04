Friday October 4, 2019 - The mother-in-law of Mariam Kighenda, one of the victims of the Likoni incident, has reacted to an offer by veteran Swedish diver, Volker Bassen, to help recover the bodies of the victims.





Speaking after receiving the news, Jackline Wafula said that the offer by the scuba diver had given them hope that the bodies of their loved ones would be retrieved.





"These are my children and yesterday we got reports that there is a diver who has volunteered and he's called Volker Bassen.”





“We have been praying and we are grateful”





“(Hawa ni watoto wangu na jana tulipata habari ya kuwa kuna mpiga mbizi ambaye amejitolea anaitwa Volker Bassen na tumekuwa tukiomba na tunashukuru sana)," Jackline Wafula said.





Volker Bassen was quoted by media outlets saying that he had what it takes to retrieve the bodies of the two victims which are trapped in a car at the Likoni Channel.





The efforts are being spearheaded by a multi-agency team drawn from the Kenya Navy, the Ministry of Transport, the Kenya Wildlife Service and the County Government of Mombasa.





Divers involved in the delicate efforts say that it is riddled with a multiplicity of challenges including poor visibility and challenges to do with depth.



