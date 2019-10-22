Tuesday October 22, 2019-

Fresh details have emerged over how sleuths from Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) foiled a terror attack that was scheduled for Mashujaa Day on Sunday, October 20.





According to sources, detectives foiled the plan on Tuesday, October 1, when they captured two terrorists and killed three others at a house in Mombasa.





According to a senior DCI officer, who requested a condition of anonymity, the two suspects, Bakari Chibonja and Athuman Nyae, had been deployed by the Al Shabaab to assassinate President Uhuru Kenyatta during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Mombasa.





“It is believed that the suspects are members of Al-Shabaab terrorism group with a wide network of following and is believed to have sent operatives within Mombasa to attack key government installations.





“Intelligence report shows that the accused persons and others who are still at large were planning a major attack during Mashujaa Day in Mombasa using the assorted weapons recovered from their residence in Dudus,” said the DCI officer.



