Sunday October 20, 2019

-Former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale, has been accused of disrespecting his dead wife, Adelaide,over comments he made on social media on Saturday.





In a Twitter post, the outspoken politician recounted five national occurrences that he had missed because he was mourning his wife.





Among the events were the Punguza Mizigo initiative flop, Eliud Kipchoge set a new world record and Tony Gachoka, KTN News presenter, got arrested for being drunk and disorderly.





Seemingly unimpressed by the former senator's callousness, several Kenyans accused the outspoken senator of disrespecting his wife who was buried last weekend.





“While I was away mourning my wife 1. @TonyGachoka was arrested 4 being drunk & disorderly 2. @IdaOdinga sued her dota inlaw 3. Punguza mzigo initiative flopped 4. Eliud Kipchoge set a new world record 5. @MigunaMigunamade stellar clarifications on @RailaOdinga Political dynamism,” Khalwale wrote on Twitter.



