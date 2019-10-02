Wednesday, October 2, 2019 - Kenyan Media personality, Betty Kyallo, is madly in love again and wants the whole world to know.





The screen siren, whose love life is well documented on social media, is currently dating a Caucasian guy whose identity she has kept under wraps.





Following her failed marriage to Dennis Okari and her well publicised affair with Mombasa Governor, Hassan Joho, the screen siren vowed to keep her subsequent lovers off social media.





However, she’s about to break that promise after she hinted that she might unveil the face of her current boyfriend - a Caucasian guy - anytime now after sharing a sweet birthday message to him.





“Happy Birthday my baby! I think it’s time we showed your face” she wrote





The mother of one also shared a photo of the sumptuous looking meal she prepared for him with the caption ‘Breakfast for him’.





Check out the photos below.