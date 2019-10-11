Friday October 11, 2019-

Celebrated city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has joined other world leaders in congratulating Ethiopia Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed who won 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.





In a tweet on Friday that seemingly was aimed at mocking the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader,Raila Odinga, Ahmednasir warned his colleague in the legal profession Donald Kipkorir against filing a petition against the award.





"Although Dr Ahmed the Prime Minister of Ethiopia is a worthy/deserving of the Nobel Peace prize, I begg/petition my good friend @DonaldBKipkorir not to file a case in court arguing that the HANDSHAKE btw H.E Uhuru and PM Raila was more deserving of the Nobel Prize @WehliyeMohamed," Ahmednasir wrote on his Twitter account.





Nobel Committee said that Abiy Ahmed had been awarded because of his efforts in promoting peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea and to encourage him to continue on that path.





Uhuru and Raila Odinga have already congratulated Mr Ahmed after he won such a coveted award.



