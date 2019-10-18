Friday October 18, 2019 - Controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has once again revealed the gory ritual that was conducted at Fidel Odinga’s home in Karen when he died in January 2015.





Commenting on social media on Thursday, Miguna who is currently in exile in Canada, said when Fidel Odinga died, ODM party leader, Raila Odinga, came to the compound and demanded to be left alone in the room with Fidel's body.





Miguna said that once Raila was left alone, he invited a controversial Luo witch doctor from Sakwa who Raila Odinga ordered to chop Fidel‘s right thumb.





“He sent for an old Luo traditional medicine man (ajuoga) from Sakwa."



"The Luo traditional medicine man (ajuoga) found Raila alone in Fidel's bedroom."



"Raila ordered him to chop off Fidel's right thumb," Miguna alleged.





While Miguna did not reveal the reason behind the alleged rite, he warned that at the time he had been around Raila, he had seen more than he had shared with the people.





"If Raila's people delude themselves that they can fight truth with lies then they have one billion explosions waiting for them."



"Let me give Raila Odinga a piece of advice: Never, ever, betray your adviser for 30 pieces of silver," he stated.



