Thursday October 31, 2019 - Kiambu Governor, Ferdinand Waititu, is in deep trouble after the Director of Public Prosecution, Noordin Haji, revealed his secret weapon that will send him to jail.





The prosecution mentioned that it had lined up 68 witnesses who are ready to testify against the Governor together with his co-accused.





Waititu, his wife and a number of officials from the County are facing corruption charges in which they are accused of embezzling public funds to the tune of Ksh588 million.





However, Waititu intimated that he was ready to defend himself and had no intention of entering into a plea bargain agreement.





The Governor, through his lawyers, also disclosed that he intended to request the court for permission to access his office.





"There are 12 suspects on the case and that is normal procedure.”





“The prosecution has their [sic] plans and we are still preparing.”





“I am ready to face it," he stated.





Among the suspects who have been named alongside Waititu in the criminal case include his wife, Susan Wangari Ndun’gu, former Kiambu County Roads Chief Officer, Luka Mwangi Waihinya, businessman Charles Chege, his wife, Beth Wangeci, as well as six suspended County employees.



