Sunday October 13, 2019-

A section of Rift Valley leaders have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to honour marathon legend, Eliud Kipchoge with something that will be remembered in Kenya for generations to come.





On Saturday, Eliud Kipchoge ran 1:59:40 to complete the 26.2-mile distance and became the first human to run a marathon race in under two hours.





In a Facebook post, Soy MP , Caleb Kositany asked the President to order the renaming of Eldoret Stadium after Eliud Kipchoge after he broke the Guinness world of record in Vienna, Austria.





“How many support that Eldoret airport be renamed Eliud Kipchoge Airport?” Kositany posted.





Though a number of those who responded supported the move, some, however, opined that it would be more fitting to name a stadium or a street in his honour instead.





On his part, Uasin Gishu Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno who had joined thousands of residents in watching the historic event in Eldoret town assured residents that a street in the town was going to be named after Kipchoge.





The Deputy Governor stated that Kipchoge had brought glory to the country and Uasin Gishu County and therefore deserves a street named in his honour.





“We will give him a befitting welcome when he returns home from Vienna. We will also name a street in his honour,” the DG stated.



