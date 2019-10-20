0 , , , ,
Sunday, October 20, 2019- A church in Kiambu has banned congregants from wearing certain types of clothes when attending the services for spiritual nourishment.

A banner has been placed  at the church’s entrance and photos of the clothes that have been banned printed on the banner for everyone to see.

For women, mini-skirts, tight trousers and tops that expose breasts have been banned.

And for men, you are not supposed to enter the church sagging or wearing a t-shirt.

Here’s the banner that has been placed at the church's  entrance clearly indicating the clothes that have been banned.


