Sunday, October 20, 2019

- A church in Kiambu has banned congregants from wearing certain types of clothes when attending the services for spiritual nourishment.





A banner has been placed at the church’s entrance and photos of the clothes that have been banned printed on the banner for everyone to see.





For women, mini-skirts, tight trousers and tops that expose breasts have been banned.





And for men, you are not supposed to enter the church sagging or wearing a t-shirt.





Here’s the banner that has been placed at the church's entrance clearly indicating the clothes that have been banned.







