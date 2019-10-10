Thursday October 10, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto is not about to stop meeting delegations of people at his Karen home anytime soon as demanded by his neighbours over security threats.





His team affirmed that he will continue holding meetings at his Karen home, Nairobi despite notice to cancel the same.





His communication Director Immanuel Talam said the second in command will continue to meet different delegations at his residence despite the Tuesday’s chaos outside the compound.





The DP is expected to meet two more delegations next week as he woos different groups from different parts of Kibra to stand with Jubilee candidate McDonald Mariga ahead of the Kibra by-election.





He was supposed to meet a delegation from the Luo community but the meeting was postponed to next week.





“The meetings will be held next week, the DP is today busy holding meetings on State matters,” deputy spokesperson Emmanuel Talam said, as quoted by Standard Digital.





This comes even University of Nairobi lecturer Herman Manyora accused him of playing tribal cards in the politics of Kibra.





“We must fight the culture of tribal segmentation. Besides, this is in complete violation of the law by using State resources to influence voters. That’s official residence, just like State House,” Mr Manyora said



