Wednesday October 23, 2019 -The Kenya National Examination Council has revealed the amount personnel who will administer this year’s national examinations will pocket at the end of the exercise.





According to reports, teachers who will supervise Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations will be paid Sh12,500 at the end of the exercise.





The council has also confirmed that it has hired 70,790 personnel to help it during the examination period that will run from October 21 and November 27.





The head teachers have been tasked to work as examination managers and they will pocket Sh.500 per day for overseeing the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) where they will serve as managers for their examination centers during the exercise.





The duration will include the duration and the three examination days.





This implies that the teachers will walk away with Sh2, 000 at the end of the exercise. KCSE supervisors will be paid Sh2,485 while invigilators will receive Sh1,615.





KNEC has also revealed that Security officers will pocket Sh1,050 and drivers Sh1,040.





It has also been confirmed that the council will require 173,945 personnel during the exercise. KNEC will pay Sh.695 per days for 18 days to the supervisors who will be in Mombasa and Nairobi.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



