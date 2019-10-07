Monday, 07 October 2019 - Sauti Sol were among the acts that graced the inaugural Oktoberfest concert that went down at Ngong Racecourse over the weekend.





While performing, some ladies went wild and threw bras on stage while expressing their admiration for the award winning Kenyan boy band.





At some point, Sauti Sol lead singer, Bien Baraza, put on one of the bras thrown his way as he performed.





While many expected his long-time girlfriend, Chiki Kuruka, who was also in attendance to take offence, the Nigerian beauty has stated that she has no qualms over women who throw their undergarments at her boyfriend on stage.





While addressing the incident, Chiki said:





“That is my favourite part of the show.”





“For a man to put on a bra like that… There were like five bras.”





“First of all, to all those chicks who sent the bras, asanteni fam, because who wants to be in a band when girls are not loving you?”





“Like there is no point.”





“Who wants to date a guy that chicks don’t love him also?”





The two love birds have been dating for over five years and early this year, Bien popped the big question by hiring out a whole cimema ad she said ‘yes’





“I was not expecting this at all!”





“Hiring out a cinema, all my family and frie nds involved.”





“Thank you, thank you.”





“Easiest yes I’ve ever said.”





“To my homie, my best friend and sh** my fiancé, I love you,” Chiki said of the proposal.



