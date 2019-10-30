Wednesday October 30, 2019 - Murder suspect, Sarah Wairimu, has again moved to court requesting to be granted permission to access her Kitisuru home.





Wairimu is the prime suspect in the murder of Dutch tycoon, Tob Cohen, who was killed and his body dumped in his Kitisuru home in the month of July this year.





Wairimu who is out on a Sh 2 million cash bail a sked the court to order the release of her car and personal belongings from her Sh400m marital home in Kitisuru.





She said she doesn't have any clothes and has been relying on relatives and friends.





Wairimu said on Tuesday that it's expensive to move around without her car.





Her lawyer, Philip Murgor, said the court should order the release of her belongings.





He also wants a visit to the scene in her presence to audit the inventory.





In response, State Counsel Catherine Mwaniki said the house is a crime scene and Wairimu cannot be allowed in the house.





She said the vehicle is an exhibit because it was used by the deceased.





The case will be mentioned on Tuesday next week.



