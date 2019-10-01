Tuesday October 1, 2019 -Widow of slain Dutch tycoon, Tob Cohen, Sarah Wairimu has explained the reason why she denied her late husband sex for four years.





According to Tob Cohen’s sister, Gabrielle Van Straten, Sarah, who is the prime suspect in the murder, denied late Cohen sex for 4 years and when she begged last year, Sarah gave him a dog’s beating.





But in a rejoinder Sarah claimed Cohen could not perform in bed and trashed denial of conjugal rights claim the husband had made while filing for divorce in January.





According to Wairimu, she wanted to divorce the billionaire because he was a useless pig in bed.





She said her late husband had a prostate operation that left him useless when it comes to satisfying a woman.





Sarah Wairimu, who is the lead suspect in the murder, is yet to take a plea and is being held at Lang’ata Women's Prison.



