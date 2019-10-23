Wednesday, October 23, 2019 - Safaricom has introduced non-expiring data and voice bundles a day after being sued.





The announcement from the giant telecoms operator comes a day after lawyer and ICT practitioner, Adrian Kamotho, sued, Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom Kenya over the expiry of data and loss of unused data bundles.





Mr. Kamotho wants the three operators to be compelled to offer a service where customers can roll over unused data at no extra costs.









“That an order directing the respondents to enable active subscribers to roll over used data at all times,” says the court petition.





“That an order directing the respondents to enable consumers to transfer unused data to other users on the same network.”





Also on the list of respondents is the industry regulator, the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA).





While Safaricom is yet to issue any statement with regards to the law suit, they have introduced data, voice and sms bundles without expiry dates albeit slightly expensive.





For instance, Sh3000 will get a Safaricom customer 15GB worth of bundles while Sh10, 000 will earn them a 50GB non-expiring bundle.





On the other hand, ‘expiring’ bundles of Sh3000 will earn a customer 25GB worth of data, Sh2000, 15GB, Sh1000, 5GB, all with free WhatsApp access.





Currently, operator’s data bundles have a daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly expiry periods and subscribers can only activate ‘expired’ data by buying new data of the similar package ahead of termination.





The petitioner cites a recent ruling in South Africa where the telecom regulator in February ordered operators to allow roll over of unused data.





Vodacom, which owns 35 percent of Safaricom, had announced that it will charge customers to roll over 'expiring' date sparking an outrage from consumers.



