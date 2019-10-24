Thursday October 24, 2019 - Safaricom Ltd’s Board of Directors have appointed Mr Peter Ndegwa as Safaricom Chief Executive Officer (CEO) following the demise of Bob Collymore in June.





Collymore, who was a Guyana Born British national, succumbed to blood cancer after battling it for a number of years.





Following his death, the Safaricom board appointed Michael Joseph as the acting CEO.





But since Michael Joseph is in his sunset years, the Government of Kenya, which has majority of shares in Safaricom vouched for Peter Ndegwa who has an impeccable track record.





Prior to his appointment, Ndegwa was the head of Diageo’s operations in Europe and the first African to hold this position and his office is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands.





Ndegwa is an accountant with an MBA from the London Business School and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Nairobi.





He joined Diageo in 2004 as the Strategy Director for East African Breweries Limited (EABL).





Before joining EABL, Ndegwa worked at PwC where he was the Sales Director between 2006 and 2008.





Ndegwa also headed Guinness Ghana Breweries between 2011 and 2015.





He grew sales revenue by double digits while heading Guinness Breweries in Ghana and Nigeria.





Those close to him say the young man has an impressive track record



