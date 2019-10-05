Saturday October 5, 2019 -The first wife of former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale is dead.





Khalwale took to Facebook to announce the sad news of Adelaide death which occurred on 5th, October, 2019.





"A sad morning. Death has just robbed my first wife," he told his followers.





Deputy President William Ruto condoled with the family of his point man in Western region.





"Condolences to the family and friends of Boni Khalwale for the loss of your wife, Adelaide.

Mama Adelaide was a pillar in your life, generous and kind. Thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones. Rest in Peace," the DP posted on social media.





Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula mourned the passing of his former Senate colleague's first wife.





"My heartfelt condolences to my brother Bonny Khalwale and his family following the loss of his first wife. May the good Lord rest her soul in eternal peace. Amen!!" the Ford Kenya Party leader Tweeted.





Other Kenyans also joined in mourning the former senator's spouse.





"Such a big blow mheshimiwa. Take heart during this tough time, May God console your family. That is an untimely death, God is always in the picture. May she rest in perfect peace, amen," posted Vince Thomas.





"My deepest condolences Mweshimiwa. May God give you and the entire family the best consolation at this very difficult moments," wished Joanne Misoy.



