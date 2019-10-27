Sunday October 27, 2019 -Inua Mama, a faction within Jubilee Party that is allied to Deputy President William Ruto, on Friday toured Marsabit and Isiolo Counties where they donated money and other items to the residents.





The women leaders gave money to various associations in the two counties and helped kickstart projects.





"Inua Mama today donated posho mills and concrete mixtures to the youth groups of Marsabit County. A great step towards empowering the youth and economically boosting them to self-sustainability," stated the group.





The group had earlier stopped at Matumaini Children's Home in Marsabit, where they donated mattresses, sheets and blankets to the children.





Led by Kandara MP Alice Wahome, the women proceeded to Marsabit Stadium where they addressed a crowd before heading to Isiolo County.





Isiolo Woman Representative Rehema Jaldesa played host to her counterparts.





They donated various items including a cheque worth Ksh9 million to Isiolo Sub-County Women Group, for social welfare.





The women also distributed gas cookers and plastic chairs as well as cash to women in the area.





