Thursday, October 31, 2019 - The struggling Kalenjin radio station, Emoo FM, which is owned by Deputy President William Ruto, is among the stations affected in the recent lay off exercise that has seen 160 journalists, who work at Media Max Network where Ruto is among the majority shareholders, sent home.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that the station that was launched in 2017 has been making heavy losses, prompting the management to lay off staff.





Among the presenters fired at Emoo FM include Eric Rono (news presenter), Eliud Kiprotich alias Eliud Eliud (news presenter), Abraham Kiplimo (business news) and Kiplagat Kwambai alias Ng’ombe Hamsini (presenter).





Benwaa Cheriyot (sports reporter), Edwin Arap Tanui (presenter) and Julius Kibet (presenter) were also not spared in the painful lay-off exercise.





Ruto launched the struggling station to rival Royal Media’s Chamgei FM and the popular Kass FM.





He thought the station would help communicate to the Kalenjin Community in Rift Valley where he is considered the region’s kingpin and help him in political campaigns ahead of 2022 elections.





As reported earlier, Media Max Network has laid off 160 members of staff, citing harsh economic times and a decline in advertising revenue after the exit of betting firms Sportspesa and Betin.



