Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa has been arraigned in Mombasa Law Court together with her accomplice for intentional murder.





The vocal legislator was arrested alongside four others after one person was shot dead when they allegedly stormed the home of an ODM candidate on Tuesday.





Ganda Ward ODM candidate, Ruben Katana's uncle was shot dead in the incident and Jumwa and her bodyguard have been fingered.





Police officers raided her home at around 3am on Wednesday and arrested her after she refused to grant them access.





Jumwa was elected on an ODM ticket but she has since decamped and has been a campaigning for DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid while disparaging ODM leader, Raila Odinga, at every opportunity.





