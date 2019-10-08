Tuesday October 8, 2019 -Siaya Senator, James Orengo, on Monday quit representing Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) in a case against Deputy President William Ruto’s Weston Hotel.





The hotel's lawyer, Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi , made the application to have Orengo thrown out of KCAA's team, claiming that he was acting on behalf of the Orange Democratic Party (ODM).





Another lawyer representing the authority, Stephen Ligunya, informed the High Court that the application seeking to stop Orengo from acting on its behalf was just a sideshow.





During a court hearing when Orengo's move was announced, Ahmednassir claimed he was disappointed by the fact that the senator opted out.





Ahmednassir had argued that the former Lands minister had to be disqualified over conflict of interest.





In the urgent application filed before the Environmental and Land Court, the city lawyer further claimed that the Siaya senator had no instructions to act on behalf of KCAA.





Ahmednassir alleged that Orengo's role in the case was just a political matter for ODM to gain capital, with a view to scandalise and vex the hotel and its ownership.





“A leader of the Senate acting or prosecuting cases before the Judiciary is a clear breach of the separation of powers and a threat to the independence of Judiciary and his presence, in this case, violates the code of conduct that regulates the behaviour of state officers,” Weston Hotel's representative added.





In his defence, the Siaya senator responded by stating that he had the right to represent anyone, arguing that Weston Hotel shouldn't be allowed to determine whom KCAA hires.



