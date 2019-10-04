Friday October 4, 2019 -A meeting organised by Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang'i on Thursday brought together Mombasa politicians, who have been at loggerheads with each other for years.





Mombasa Governor Ali Joho and Nyali MP, Mohammed Ali, alias Jicho Pevu, for the first time shared podium and embraced the former after years of battles all thanks to Matiang’i.





Matiang'i had responded to calls from Joho over management of SGR and Mombasa Port, with both functions under National Government.





It's at the meeting the two met and shook hands.





Mohamed Ali has been accusing Joho of mismanagement of the city, a claim the county government has often denied.





Their differences emerged in 2017 when Ali accused Joho of rigging him ODM ticket. He went on to win the Nyali seat as an independent candidate, a move that made him decamp Raila Odinga team.





More often than not, the Nyali MP has been accusing Joho and his brother, Abu Joho, is pocketing millions meant for tenders in the coastal city.





During the rare meeting midwifed by Dr Matiang'i, Joho, despite having handshake with Ali, only focused on addressing issues to do with the SGR and the port.





"I have been looking for audience and I thank the leadership for listening to my plea. Being an important town, we also want locals to grow from the activities carried out within," he said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



