Saturday October 26, 2019-

Deputy President William Ruto has today clarified that he is not opposed to the Building Bridges Initiative.





On Friday, some opposition members led by Siaya Senator, James Orengo accused the DP of bribing MPs to reject and admonish BBI.





But Ruto said he will support BBI because President Uhuru Kenyatta is supporting the initiative.





"DILEMMA?Hapana!No way! Jubilee as a Democratic Party celebrates diversity of opinion free of hate and focused on transformation for all; for us big or small matters BUT ultimately as initiators of inclusive non-tribal political discourse we will stand behind our Party and Leader,” Ruto said in a Tweet.





The BBI has proposed the introduction of a parliamentary system of government with a powerful Prime Minister and two deputies, radically overhauling the current system of governance.





However some Mt Kenya leaders have threatened to shoot down the initiative if it introduces position of a Prime Minister.



