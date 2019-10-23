Wednesday October 23, 2019- A close confidante of Deputy President William Ruto has hinted of a possible rejection of Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





BBI is an initiative spearheaded by President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





The initiative aim is to expand the executive to accommodate losers of a presidential election by forming office of a Prime Minister and two of his deputies.





Now sharing his thoughts on social media on Wednesday former Kakamega Senator, Dr Boni Khalwale questioned how BBI process was carried out and how Kenyans are expected to endorse such a questionable undertaking.





“’So we are expected to endorse the BBI report! Never mind that:~the Handshake came as a complete surprise ~the BBI team was composed secretly~the nine point BBI agenda was drawn without reference to us~public participation over BBI agenda was choreographed Amazing!,” Khalwale stated.





Khalwale is one of the most vocal politicians in Tangatanga, a team that has taken it upon themselves to drum up support for Ruto ahead of the 2022 General Election.



