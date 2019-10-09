Wednesday October 9, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto may no longer host big delegations, especially from Kibra, at his Karen residence in the coming days.





An aide to the DP, who spoke in confidence, said the Karen Residence Association has served Ruto with notice to cancel future huge gatherings at the residence, arguing that it's a threat to their security.





"I can confirm that they sent the letter demanding for cancellation of large delegations that may be lined up in future. The DP is a member of the association," he said.





"It's a small matter that will be sorted even if it means that the size of delegations are reduced and nobody is left waiting at the gate. We shall see what the boss says," he added.





The KRA has authority to expel members who don't adhere to regulations or even impose hefty fines on those who are served with notices.





For days now, Dr Ruto has been hosting huge delegations from the neighbouring Kibra Constituency in a bid to rally for McDonald Mariga ahead of Kibra by-election scheduled for November.





The claims on ultimatums can be corroborated with the statement issued by Dr Ruto's communication aide Emmanuel Talam, who seemed infuriated by the orders.





"I didn't know it was a crime for DP Ruto to host his neighbours from Kibra at his posh residence in Karen. Our sincere apology to those offended," he tweeted.





"Our sincere apology to the residents of Karen who are offended by the "noise" of DP Ruto's Kibera neighbours visiting his residence in Karen. One day they will live in Karen and won't make noise...kuteseka ni kwa muda," he added.





