Friday October 18, 2019 -Former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto has lauded Members of County Assembly (MCAs) for rejecting Ekuru Aukot's Punguza Mizigo Bill.





The Bill has been rejected by 24 county assemblies, with the former county boss welcoming the move.





Speaking on Friday, the Chama Cha Mashinani (CCM) leader lauded the move on grounds that the Bill was not inclusive, arguing that is was the personal thinking of the Thirdway Alliance party and its leader.





“Punguza Mizigo was not people-driven and only informed by personal ideas of Thirdway Alliance leader Ekuru Aukot. Changing the Constitution needs collective effort no matter the change you want to bring," he said.





He faulted Aukot for not engaging other Kenyans while forming his Bill, and also took issue with the Bill's intentions, as it was planning to reduce the number of elective seats.





He noted that the Bill's fate was sealed the moment it proposed the reduction of seats, adding that it was bound to fail from the start.





"You cannot reduce the number of leaders representing people in a particular region and expect them to endorse it," he added.





Only two counties have endorsed the Bill; Uasin Gishu and Turkana which is Aukot's home county.





At the same time, Ruto rallied the entire country to support the outcome of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) which is being pushed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





The Bill was seeking to merge constituencies and abolish some elective seats, in what the party said would go a long way in saving the nation from its current huge wage bill.





It also sought to introduce a single seven-year presidential term, and cap the duration of prosecuting corruption cases at 30 days.



