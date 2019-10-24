Thursday October 24, 2019-

Former Mwingi Central MP, Joe Mutambu, has claimed that Deputy President William Ruto is planning to reject Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because it is engineered by National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





According to Mutambu, the DP distrusts Raila and thinks that he has a hidden goal, well aware that he is the man who can frustrate his future political ambitions.





Speaking on Wednesday night, he likened the Raila-Ruto situation to an animal peace meeting, but the mouse cannot keep calm, thinking that the cat, though calm, is in an attacking posture.





"Some people are observing that their enemy, who has troubled them in the past, is calm but standing on one foot (Kuna watu wanaona yule mtu wanapambana naye, na ambaye hapo mbele amewasumbua, ametulia lakini amesimama na mguu mmoja)," he said.





Mutambu made the remarks on Radio Citizen's Pata Shika on Wednesday night, also attended by Lugari MP Ayub Savula.



