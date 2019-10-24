Thursday, October 24, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has been investing heavily on PR as he desperately hunts for the Presidency in 2022.





When he is not launching ghost projects, you will find him in church dishing out millions in harambees.





The Deputy President seizes every opportunity to look for sympathy votes, something that he has perfected.





The man from Sugoi pulled his usual publicity stunts after he met a lady who went viral on social media after she imitated his dressing.





He invited the lady to this office and they took photos together.





Check this out.











