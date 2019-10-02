Deputy President William Ruto is deeply obsessed with the Presidency if a video circulating online is anything to go by.





In the video, Ruto who is second in command after President Uhuru Kenyatta was seen practicing how to inspect a guard of honour in a function in Eldoret which is his home base.





During the function on Sunday, Ruto helped raise about Sh10 million for churches in Uasin Gishu, Vihiga and West Pokot Counties.





In the function, Ruto avoided politics and largely dwelt on the Government’s plans to improve roads, water, agriculture and education.





He also castigated former Nairobi Women Representative, Rachael Shebesh, for claiming that the DP forced Uhuru to endorse MacDonald Mariga as the Jubilee Party candidate in the looming Kibra by-election.





Ruto said Kenyans should not listen to leaders like Shebesh because they were rejected by the electorate during the 2017 General Elections.





Here is a video of Ruto practicing how to inspect a guard of honour ahead of 2022



