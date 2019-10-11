Friday October 11, 2019-

A vocal Jubilee Party legislator has said Deputy President William Ruto is not happy with a united Mt Kenya region because it is a big threat to his presidential ambition in 2022.





In a Facebook post on Thursday, Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjrii Wambugu, said that DP Ruto will do everything to divide the votes from the region.





He said that the region will influence the outcome of the presidential race in 2022.





He further said that the division of the region will make Ruto better positioned to win the contest when that time comes.





“The second option is to split the Mt Kenya vote bloc. He can split off the RV Kikuyu into one bloc; the Meru & Embu into another; Kiambu and Nyeri into a 3rd bloc; and Muranga, Nyandarua & Kirinyaga into a fourth bloc," Ngunjiri said.





He also noted that it took Ruto and President Uhuru Kenyatta to work together to beat ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2017 .





“Ruto wants to be the President in 2022. He starts off with ~1.5M votes from his strongholds. He needs the 4.5M votes from Mt Kenya to have a head-start over anyone else competing with him. This is why he has made a lot more campaign trips to Mt. Kenya region than to any other region," Ngunjiri said



