Sunday October 6, 2019 -ODM Leader, Raila Odinga, for the first time fired a warning to Deputy President William Ruto over Kibra by-election.





Speaking late in the week, Raila Odinga, who participated in the fundraiser for ODM candidate Imran Okoth, insisted that despite the intensity, Deputy President William Ruto and his team will not succeed in Kibra.





According to him, Kibra people possesses high quality of loyalty and that they are free to take money from Ruto's camp before polls.





"We started here in Kibra and some of us are old now. But we have nurtured enough youths. I didn't want to come but I saw it important to join MPs in fulfilling this course," he said.





"When I will blow the trumpet, he will fall. For now let people eat their money. Let them dig the grave and we shall see who will fall inside," he added.





The ODM leader said he may not show up in campaigns but vowed to attend when the campaign team needs him. He said that he has since grown old.





IEBC has scheduled November 7th for the polls which have reignited rivalry between Deputy President William Ruto and the veteran ODM leader.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



