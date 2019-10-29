Tuesday October 29, 2019 - Deputy President William Ruto has reportedly gifted former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, with a top of the range car that he is flossing around with.





According to sources, the DP gifted Khalwale with a Nissan Patrol luxury vehicle on top of a Sh1 million monthly retainer in exchange for his loyalty and brinkmanship ahead of the 2022 transition that is expected to see President Uhuru Kenyatta exit the political scene upon the completion of his second and final term in office.





However, Ruto refused to give Khalwale the logbook of the car. This can only mean one thing - that the former lawmaker is not the real owner of the machine.





Since joining Jubilee Party early this year, Khalwale who is the former Ford Kenya Deputy Party Leader has been receiving handouts from Ruto.





In fact, Khalwale is currently Ruto’s point man in Western Kenya.





Sources say some of the disgruntled allies of the DP have already sought audience with National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, for possible reunion, saying Khalwale’s abrasive brand of politics is rubbing them the wrong way.



