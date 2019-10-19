Saturday October 19, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto's cold war with President Uhuru Kenyatta took another turn when the DP questioned the President’s legacy.





Venting on social media yesterday, Ruto openly criticised Uhuru’s sentiments on BBI and how the project would shape his last term.





He declared that the initiative, which was birthed by the famous March 2018 handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga, was to undergo another round of validation by Kenyans.





He insisted that BBI would only be saved from extinction by a national conversation.





"As a democratic society, the proposals by BBI will be subjected to an open national conversation where every voice (the weak/strong, the small/big) will be heard.”





"Those working hard to create new fault lines, and us versus them 'clash' will fail soon miserably they will be shocked!" Ruto tweeted.





This came after Kenyatta had defended BBI and his relationship with Odinga on two separate occasions in two days.





The president spoke at Mwangala Primary School in Likoni, Mombasa County, during the groundbreaking ceremony of the multi-billion-shilling Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone and on Wednesday, while launching the construction of the Nairobi - JKIA Expressway at Syokimau.





"I watch vividly as politicians compete for political space. I warn you Kajiado residents not to be trapped in such agendas. For me, I have united Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka and am calling on others to join the bandwagon.”





"No one can lead this country alone. Even if they attack BBI, they should know that the project is not all about elections. It's not about creating a post for me. I will retire after my term is over. It's about the future of Kenyans," declared Uhuru in support of BBI.



