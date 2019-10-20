Sunday October 20, 2019 -As a sign of authority that comes with the office of Deputy President, Dr William Ruto on Sunday landed in a military plane in Mombasa for Mashujaa Day celebration to the utter surprise of many, including arch-rival and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





While the military plane is usually meant to ferry KDF generals and President Uhuru Kenyatta, DP Ruto has the option of using it but must inform the military in advance.





However, the DP is not allowed to use Kenya Air Force choppers which are strictly meant for moving the President of the republic around the country.





Dr Ruto was accompanied by her wife Rachael Ruto. He was received by his Coast pointsman Mohamed Ali, the youthful Nyali MP, who has been a critic of Governor Hassan Joho.





This comes even as the DP maintained that the Building Bridges Initiative report must be subjected to the people of Kenya for final deliberations.





“As a democratic society the proposals by BBI will be subjected to an open national conversation where every voice (the weak/strong, the small/big) will be heard,” Ruto tweeted on Friday.



