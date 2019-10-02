Wednesday, October 2, 2019 - Detectives have arrested three police officers along the Garissa-Thika highway after they were caught transporting 245 kgs of bhang, contraband milk and stolen goods that were labeled GoK.





The three rogue cops who also had Ksh 239,000 in cash were transporting the goods in a Government vehicle.





The stolen bags of rice, beans and sugar were supposed to be distributed to starving Kenyans in drought stricken areas.





See the photos shared by DCI.