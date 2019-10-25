Friday, October 25, 2019 - Controversial Kenyan gospel singer, Ringtone, has given his two cents on the dwindling fortunes of veteran fellow gospel singers, Daddy Owen and Bahati.





The once vibrant gospel industry that won the hearts of Kenyans, media and corporates is on its death bead.





Some popular gospel acts have since taken a break from music to focus on other businesses while the rest couldn’t keep pretending for long and have since crossed over to the secular world.





But according to Ringtone, who is currently riding high with his latest song, Walionicheka, featuring Tanzanian singer, Rose Muhando, marriage is the problem.





Ringtone notes that some of the artists have not been performing well after getting hitched and went to use Daddy Owen and Bahati as examples.





“Nimekuwa nkijiuliza kwa nini industry ya gospel in Kenya haifanyi poa, isipokuwa through mimi na wengine kiasi. Kabla Bahati na Daddy Owen waoe walikuwa wanafanya poa.”





“Bottom of the story is choose mtu unaoa. Kwa nini kabla wapata mabibi walikuwa wanafanya poa?” Ringtone posed.





While Daddy Own has taken a low profile since he married his beautiful Kikuyu wife, Farida Wambui in 2016, Bahati seems to have switched to reality shows at the expense of music.



