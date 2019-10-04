Friday, October 4, 2019 - Seasoned TV anchor, Hussein Mohammed, has announced that he has resigned from Royal Media Services after a 10 year stint at the SK Macharia owned media station.





Hussein, who has been rated among the best TV anchors in Kenya, announced on twitter that he has left the station to concentrate on other matters that he didn’t mention.





His announcement caught many people unaware, including his colleagues at Citizen TV, who had no prior information that he was leaving the station.





The Kenyan DAILY POST is reliably informed that the seasoned journalist is headed for a lucrative job at Qatar based Al Jazeera.





The international media house poached Hussein Mohammed from Citizen TV and gave him a lucrative offer that he couldn’t turn down.





He is expected to start the job in November.





Among notable Kenyan journalists who work at Al Jazeera include Catherine Wambui Soi, who joined the station after leaving KTN in 2008.





She is Al Jazeera’s East and Central Africa producer.





It’s not clear what role Hussein Mohammed will take at Al Jazeera.



