Wednesday, October 30, 2019 - Seasoned TV journalist, Hussein Muhammed, has finally exited Royal Media Services, where he worked for 10 years.





For the 10 years that he has worked at Citizen TV, Hussein Muhammed has left a mark in the media industry by demonstrating professionalism and great journalistic skills when hosting guests for interviews.





He did a lot of research before interviews and that’s why he used to corner most of the guests- majority being politicians during the interviews.





The Kenyan DAILY POST is reliably informed that Hussein was among the best paid journalists at Royal Media Services.





He used to earn a monthly salary of Ksh 600,000 because of his big brand and popularity of the political show he hosted weekly.





However, he is said to have received a better deal with international media giant, Al Jazeera.





Royal Media Services CEO, Wachira Waruru, bid Hussein goodbye and said that as a company, they valued his contribution.





“You and I have spoken a lot about your departure and you know how much we as a company have valued your contribution.”





“You are a hard worker, committed and above all a man of integrity.”





“I believe as you progress in the future you will do well.”





“All the best Hussein,” he said.



