Residents of South C were on Friday treated to a rare display when a 50-year-old man was found stuck while having sex with his sister-in-law at a lodging in the town.





The father of four had left his home in Thika supposedly on a trip to Mombasa to purchase a family car.





This was after he sold a piece of land only to end up in a South C love nest with his sister-in-law.





After enjoying a steamy moment, things suddenly turned awkward for the two lovebirds.

Cries from the distressed relatives turned sweethearts prompted attendants at the facility to break the door of the lodging.





The two were entangled on bed while screaming in pain.





Word quickly spread about the happenings and soon a crowd milled around the hotel to catch a glimpse of the strange spectacle.





The man’s wife, Faith Chege said she took the drastic measure of seeking the services of a witchdoctor after neighbors told her that her husband has been cheating on her.





“I have been married to him for more than 15-years and we have four children. Today I decided to teach him a lesson. I paid the witchdoctor a visit for assistance,” said Chege.



The two lovebirds were then whisked away wrapped with a bed sheet to where the mugwenu Doctors was.





The man was in great pain as he was heard pleading to be carried in a gentle manner while they were on their way.





Chege’s sister was heard pleading for forgiveness.





After reaching to the witchdoctor's base, he unchained the two.





The relatives have since reconciled and the two victims vowed never engage in mischief.





Contact herbalist Dr. Mugwenu, he heals blood pressure, diabetes, ulcers, gonorrhea, syphilis, TB, and manhood weakness in addition to other ailments. The traditional doctor also solves life's challenges such as love issues, family problems, hardships in business, increases your luck, that is, winning lottery games and court cases, promotions at work and clears away devilish spirits and dreams. For consultation call: +254 740 637 248

www.mugwenudoctors.com . Do not be limited by location. You can get the help you need wherever you are through distance healing. Mugwenu Doctors says one of their greatest attributes is distance healing: "This is when we help people who are not physically present with us.





It does not matter where you are, we can assist you successfully." Do you have problems on your mind? Mugwenu Doctors can work together with you, but detachment is the key to success during this healing process. You must be in a quiet place and detach yourself from everything around you.





This is very important because your bodies must connect without any interference. So should you find that you are not at peace with yourself and those around you or should you find that things are not working as you want them to, just connect with Mugwenu Doctors on +254740637248 or visit www.mugwenudoctors.com and learn more about there services





CALL - +254740637248









PHYSICAL LOCATION - MAJENGO, VIHIGA COUNTY



