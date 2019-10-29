Job Description





The International Livestock Research Institute (ILRI) seeks to recruit a Research Associate III to perform molecular and immunoassays, such as ELISA, Immunoblots, ELIspot, neutralization assays, FACS analysis, cell sorting, qPCR, conventional PCR, and antibody screening by means of an antibody phage display library.

ILRI works to improve food and nutritional security and reduce poverty in developing countries through research for efficient, safe and sustainable use of livestock. It is the only one of 15 CGIAR research centres dedicated entirely to animal agriculture research for the developing world. Co-hosted by Kenya and Ethiopia, it has regional or country offices and projects in East, South and Southeast Asia as well as Central, East, Southern and West Africa. www.ilri.org

Responsibilities

· Process samples from livestock animals for antibody or cellular ex vivo analysis

· Perform immunoassays such as ELISA, avidity assays, immunoblots, neutralization assays, B-cell ELIspot and FACS analysis

· Perform cell sorting in regular basis and RNA isolation. Perform other molecular biology techniques

· Independently search literature to improve protocols, and develop own SOPs.

· Keep the sample and reagents database up to date using excel files and LabCollector.

· Coordinate with other departments to ensure that laboratories and equipment are in good working order

· Follow good laboratory practices and assist in laboratory trainings

· Conduct other research activities as directed by the team

Qualifications

· A Bachelor’s Degree in Biotechnology, Biochemistry, Molecular Biology, Animal Science or relevant field, a Master’s degree is advantageous

· At least 3 years lab experience

· Good theoretical background in immunology and molecular biology

· Experience and knowledge in immunoassays and FACS analysis.

· Experience working with LIMS software will be an added advantage

Job Level

This position is at job level HG 12 and open to Kenyan nationals only. ILRI offers a competitive salary and benefits package which includes; pension, medical and other insurances for ILRI’s Nationally Recruited Staff.

How to Apply

Applicants should send a cover letter and CV explaining their interest in the position, what they can bring to the job and the names and addresses (including telephone and email) of three referees who are knowledgeable about the candidate’s professional qualifications and work experience to the Director, People and Organizational Development by clicking here before 8 November 2019 . The position title and reference number REF: RA/ AHH /10/2019 should be clearly marked on the subject line of the cover letter.

We thank all applicants for their interest in working for ILRI. Due to the volume of applications, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

ILRI does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (application, interview meeting, processing or training). ILRI also does not concern itself with information on applicants’ bank accounts.

To find out more about ILRI visit our websites at http://www.ilri.org